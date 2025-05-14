BJP's Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra: A Patriotic Movement Honoring the Brave
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak joined Lucknow's Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra, expressing gratitude to PM Modi and central leadership. The initiative, involving diverse participants, aims to honor Indian soldiers, promote unity, and highlight Operation Sindoor's success, with marches nationwide until May 23.
- Country:
- India
In a show of patriotic fervor, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow on Wednesday. During his address, Pathak extended his gratitude to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the national campaign.
The Deputy Chief Minister praised the army's efforts, stating, "We thank the central leadership and PM Modi for conducting this Tiranga Yatra to express gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our Armed forces." The yatra, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aims to honor the valor of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about the success of Operation Sindoor.
Running until May 23, the campaign has drawn political leaders, party workers, and ordinary citizens alike. The national capital saw the symbolic start with a march featuring a 108-foot tall national flag along Kartavya Path, attracting a diverse array of participants, from BJP representatives to social organizations and religious leaders.
Prominent figures, including ex-servicemen and social workers, will lead the processions in various states, echoing themes of unity, patriotism, and pride. The 'Tiranga Yatra' transcends party politics, aiming to transform into a broad-based people's movement to remind citizens of India's stand against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India, Canada bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to rule of law: PM Modi in message to Carney on poll victory.
PM Modi congratulates Mark J Carney on his election as prime minister of Canada and to Liberal Party on their victory.
Political Crossfire Ignites as Opposition Targets PM Modi's Absence
Look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities: PM Modi to Carney on poll victory.
PM Modi chairs meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, CDS Anil Chauhan and chiefs of three services.