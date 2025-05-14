Left Menu

BJP's Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra: A Patriotic Movement Honoring the Brave

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak joined Lucknow's Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra, expressing gratitude to PM Modi and central leadership. The initiative, involving diverse participants, aims to honor Indian soldiers, promote unity, and highlight Operation Sindoor's success, with marches nationwide until May 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of patriotic fervor, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow on Wednesday. During his address, Pathak extended his gratitude to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the national campaign.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised the army's efforts, stating, "We thank the central leadership and PM Modi for conducting this Tiranga Yatra to express gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our Armed forces." The yatra, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aims to honor the valor of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about the success of Operation Sindoor.

Running until May 23, the campaign has drawn political leaders, party workers, and ordinary citizens alike. The national capital saw the symbolic start with a march featuring a 108-foot tall national flag along Kartavya Path, attracting a diverse array of participants, from BJP representatives to social organizations and religious leaders.

Prominent figures, including ex-servicemen and social workers, will lead the processions in various states, echoing themes of unity, patriotism, and pride. The 'Tiranga Yatra' transcends party politics, aiming to transform into a broad-based people's movement to remind citizens of India's stand against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

