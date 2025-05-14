BJP's Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra: A Patriotic Movement Honoring the Brave

In a show of patriotic fervor, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow on Wednesday. During his address, Pathak extended his gratitude to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the national campaign.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised the army's efforts, stating, "We thank the central leadership and PM Modi for conducting this Tiranga Yatra to express gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our Armed forces." The yatra, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aims to honor the valor of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about the success of Operation Sindoor.

Running until May 23, the campaign has drawn political leaders, party workers, and ordinary citizens alike. The national capital saw the symbolic start with a march featuring a 108-foot tall national flag along Kartavya Path, attracting a diverse array of participants, from BJP representatives to social organizations and religious leaders.

Prominent figures, including ex-servicemen and social workers, will lead the processions in various states, echoing themes of unity, patriotism, and pride. The 'Tiranga Yatra' transcends party politics, aiming to transform into a broad-based people's movement to remind citizens of India's stand against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)