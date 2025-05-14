Left Menu

Solar Security Concerns: Undocumented Chinese Communication Devices Found in Renewable Infrastructure

U.S. energy officials are investigating the security risk of Chinese-made devices in renewable energy systems after discovering unexplained communication equipment inside. These rogue devices, found in solar inverters and batteries, could pose significant threats by enabling unauthorized remote access, potentially destabilizing power grids and causing widespread impacts.

U.S. energy officials are on high alert after unidentified communication devices were discovered inside Chinese-manufactured equipment crucial to renewable energy infrastructure. Sources indicate these devices could pose serious security threats by allowing unauthorized access to the electricity grid, sparking fears of potential disruption or damage.

Power inverters, essential for connecting solar panels and wind turbines to the grid, frequently hail from China. Despite typical safeguards, including firewalls against direct communication, rogue communication devices have been uncovered in several Chinese solar inverters, raising substantial concerns.

The existence of these undocumented devices, never before publicly reported, adds a new layer of risk as China's dominance in certain energy sectors continues to trigger major geopolitical tensions, with potential consequences for global energy security.

