Myanmar Earthquake Devastates Workforce: ILO Urges Urgent Recovery Measures

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake recently struck central Myanmar, with its epicenter near the country's second-largest city, Mandalay. This catastrophic event has added a severe layer of hardship to a region already grappling with significant socioeconomic challenges. According to a new brief released by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the earthquake’s impact on workers and livelihoods is immense, exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities in a region marked by increasing poverty and dwindling industrial activity.

Mandalay’s Precarious Position Before the Quake

Prior to the natural disaster, Mandalay was already at the epicenter of a socio-economic storm. It had recorded the steepest rise in poverty levels in the country, primarily due to declining industrial output and a shrinking labour force. The local economy, heavily reliant on manufacturing and informal sectors, had been weakened by political instability and pandemic-related disruptions, leaving a significant portion of the population on the economic brink.

Innovative Assessment: Merging Satellite and Labour Data

In a groundbreaking analytical approach, the ILO combined satellite imagery with existing labour force survey data to quickly assess the earthquake's impact on employment and livelihoods in the region. This method offered a timely and data-driven snapshot of affected areas, enabling stakeholders to understand the geographic and demographic spread of damage.

Preliminary findings reveal that approximately 3.5 million workers were employed in areas directly impacted by the earthquake. These include formal and informal sector workers, many of whom are now facing the loss of their jobs and incomes. The ILO estimates the potential daily earnings loss at US$36.8 million, which translates to a staggering US$9.6 billion annually if workers remain unemployed or underemployed.

A Call for Immediate and Targeted Support

The ILO brief emphasizes the urgent need for emergency humanitarian cash assistance, especially since Myanmar lacks a national social protection system. Without rapid financial relief, millions of workers and their families risk falling deeper into poverty, potentially leading to widespread food insecurity and displacement.

Moreover, the brief calls for the implementation of employment-focused recovery programmes, including debris removal, infrastructure repair, and housing reconstruction. These programmes must prioritize decent work standards, be conflict-sensitive, and focus on the most vulnerable groups, including women, informal workers, and ethnic minorities. Local worker and employer organizations, as well as community stakeholders, should be actively involved in designing and delivering these efforts to ensure that interventions are inclusive and sustainable.

The Role of the ILO Commission of Inquiry

The ILO stresses that sustainable recovery cannot occur in isolation from broader institutional reforms. The brief underscores the importance of implementing recommendations from the ILO Commission of Inquiry, which had previously highlighted critical labour rights violations in Myanmar. These recommendations touch upon freedom of association, forced labour, and systemic labour protections—issues that are foundational to building a resilient post-disaster economy.

A Roadmap to Resilience

The devastating impact of the earthquake on Myanmar’s workforce is a stark reminder of the importance of labour-focused disaster response planning, particularly in countries with fragile socio-political systems. The ILO’s findings serve not only as a wake-up call for immediate humanitarian support but also as a blueprint for medium- and long-term recovery, grounded in decent work principles and inclusive economic development.

The international community, local authorities, and development partners must now act swiftly and collaboratively to ensure that Myanmar’s workers—particularly those in the most affected regions—are not left behind.