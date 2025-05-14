COVID-19 Pandemic Reversed Child Gains in Rich Nations, UNICEF Report Finds

Children in some of the world’s most affluent countries have experienced a significant decline in their overall wellbeing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Report Card 19: Child Wellbeing in an Unpredictable World, released today by UNICEF Innocenti – Global Office of Research and Foresight. This comprehensive study analyzes data from 2018 and 2022 across 43 high-income countries within the OECD and EU, uncovering troubling regressions in children’s academic performance, mental health, and physical wellbeing.

Pandemic Fallout Hits Children Hard

While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted lives globally, its most lasting scars may be on the youngest generations. The UNICEF report illustrates how school closures, social isolation, economic pressures, and public health restrictions have all contributed to deteriorating conditions for children—even in countries with advanced healthcare and educational systems.

One of the most concerning findings is the significant loss in learning outcomes. School shutdowns lasting anywhere from three to 12 months forced children into remote learning environments, which were especially challenging for those lacking internet access, quiet spaces, or parental support. The average learning loss is estimated to be between seven months and one full academic year. Foundational skills—such as reading comprehension and basic mathematics—were the most affected.

The children hit hardest academically were often those from disadvantaged families, compounding long-standing educational inequities. The report reveals that an estimated 8 million 15-year-olds—roughly half of the total in the surveyed countries—were found to be functionally illiterate and innumerate by 2022, unable to comprehend simple texts or perform basic math. This marks a four percent increase since 2018. Countries with the most severe deficiencies included Bulgaria, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, and Mexico, where more than two-thirds of teenagers were below minimum proficiency.

Declining Life Satisfaction and Mental Health Worries

The pandemic's mental health toll has also been steep. According to data available from 32 countries, children’s life satisfaction scores fell significantly in 14. This drop signals growing emotional distress, anxiety, and feelings of hopelessness among young people. Japan was the rare exception, showing an improvement in children’s mental wellbeing.

Bo Viktor Nylund, Director of UNICEF Innocenti, emphasized that these mental health struggles are not entirely new. “Prior to the pandemic, children were already struggling on multiple fronts and lacked adequate support—even in wealthy nations. The pandemic simply exposed and intensified these cracks in the system,” he said.

Physical Health: A Worrying Trend of Overweight Children

Alongside academic and emotional challenges, the physical health of children continues to be a mounting concern. The report notes that levels of overweight and obesity rose in 14 out of the 43 countries with reliable data, further entrenching a long-term negative trend. The combination of reduced physical activity during lockdowns and increased consumption of unhealthy foods, often heavily marketed to children, has created a worrying scenario for public health.

Northern European Countries Lead, But Gaps Remain

Despite the overall decline, some countries retained strong child wellbeing rankings. The Netherlands and Denmark held onto their positions as the top two countries in the index, followed by France. These rankings were based on composite measures of mental wellbeing, physical health, and basic academic and social skills.

However, the broader picture painted by UNICEF is stark. Even in high-performing countries, underlying vulnerabilities—especially among marginalized groups—continue to erode progress.

Recommendations: A Whole-of-Childhood Approach

In light of the report’s findings, UNICEF Innocenti urges governments, policymakers, and stakeholders to adopt a holistic, child-centered strategy to safeguard and promote child wellbeing. The key recommendations include:

Enhancing Educational Support: Prioritize the development of foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and digital competence, with targeted interventions for those most affected by pandemic-related learning losses.

Mental Health Investment: Strengthen mental health promotion and prevention, improve access to specialized care, and combat bullying and violence both in schools and online.

Promoting Physical Health: Ensure all children have access to nutritious food while curbing the aggressive marketing of unhealthy options.

Child Participation: Involve children directly in the design and implementation of policies that affect them, ensuring their perspectives and experiences shape solutions.

Nylund underscores the urgency of these actions: “The pandemic has set a worrying new benchmark for child wellbeing. Without urgent and comprehensive policy responses, we risk a generation of children growing up with unmet needs, limited opportunities, and uncertain futures.”

A Call for Resilience and Renewal

The report closes with a stark warning: progress in child wellbeing, hard-won over decades in wealthy nations, is becoming increasingly fragile. The intersection of global crises—such as pandemics, climate change, and economic uncertainty—poses an ongoing threat to children’s futures.

Ensuring that the world’s youngest citizens are resilient, educated, healthy, and hopeful will require not just recovery but transformation in how societies value and invest in childhood. As the global community reflects on lessons from the pandemic, UNICEF calls for renewed commitment to creating environments where every child can thrive—regardless of their background or circumstances.