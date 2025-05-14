Left Menu

Macron's Nuclear Proposal Sparks Kremlin Concerns

French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of deploying nuclear warplanes in Europe has been criticized by the Kremlin. Macron aims to redefine nuclear safety and leadership in Europe, stirring tensions with Russia, which views the move as escalatory and potentially destabilizing for the continent's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:40 IST
Macron's Nuclear Proposal Sparks Kremlin Concerns
Kremlin

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments have sparked a harsh response from the Kremlin. During an interview on TF1, Macron expressed France's openness to deploying nuclear-armed warplanes in other European countries. He aims to establish a new framework for nuclear strategy on the continent.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the idea, stating that increasing the presence of nuclear weapons in Europe would not enhance security, stability, or predictability. Peskov highlighted the already tense state of strategic stability as a reason for concern.

Macron's proposal, initially suggested in March, suggests France's intention to assume 'nuclear leadership' in Europe. The Kremlin views this as highly confrontational, raising fears of an arms race or increased geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025