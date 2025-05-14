Macron's Nuclear Proposal Sparks Kremlin Concerns

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments have sparked a harsh response from the Kremlin. During an interview on TF1, Macron expressed France's openness to deploying nuclear-armed warplanes in other European countries. He aims to establish a new framework for nuclear strategy on the continent.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the idea, stating that increasing the presence of nuclear weapons in Europe would not enhance security, stability, or predictability. Peskov highlighted the already tense state of strategic stability as a reason for concern.

Macron's proposal, initially suggested in March, suggests France's intention to assume 'nuclear leadership' in Europe. The Kremlin views this as highly confrontational, raising fears of an arms race or increased geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)