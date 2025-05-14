Macron's Nuclear Proposal Sparks Kremlin Concerns
French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of deploying nuclear warplanes in Europe has been criticized by the Kremlin. Macron aims to redefine nuclear safety and leadership in Europe, stirring tensions with Russia, which views the move as escalatory and potentially destabilizing for the continent's security.
French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments have sparked a harsh response from the Kremlin. During an interview on TF1, Macron expressed France's openness to deploying nuclear-armed warplanes in other European countries. He aims to establish a new framework for nuclear strategy on the continent.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the idea, stating that increasing the presence of nuclear weapons in Europe would not enhance security, stability, or predictability. Peskov highlighted the already tense state of strategic stability as a reason for concern.
Macron's proposal, initially suggested in March, suggests France's intention to assume 'nuclear leadership' in Europe. The Kremlin views this as highly confrontational, raising fears of an arms race or increased geopolitical tensions.
