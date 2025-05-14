EU Seeks to Loosen Farming Regulations Amid Farmer Protests

The European Commission has announced plans to further ease environmental requirements tied to its extensive farming subsidy program, aiming to reduce bureaucracy and paperwork for farmers across Europe.

Protests from farmers last year over stringent EU regulations and affordable imports partly led to the Commission's decision to relax some green conditions linked to these subsidies.

While the changes are expected to save farmers approximately 1.58 billion euros per year, critics, including environmental campaigners, warn that the alterations could make agriculture more susceptible to climate challenges, such as floods and droughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)