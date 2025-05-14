Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks: Congress Demands Swift Action

The Madhya Pradesh Congress demands the dismissal of state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. A complaint was filed demanding a swift response, while the minister apologized for his comments. The incident has sparked political tensions and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks: Congress Demands Swift Action
MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday lodged a complaint against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over allegedly objectionable comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. They demanded the minister's dismissal within 24 hours, highlighting the issue's seriousness.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber), Sujit Tiwari, acknowledged the complaint. He stated that while the Congress delegation's complaint was registered, current laws require a 14-day verification period of the application's authenticity before any further legal steps.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari underscored the discrepancy between national leadership's support for armed forces and the minister's remarks. The Congress has vowed to file FIRs statewide if no action is taken against Shah within the requested timeframe.

In Indore, Congress leaders further pressed the issue with a memorandum to the Inspector General of Police, while Congresswoman Yashasvi Patel announced a monetary reward for any act of public degradation against Shah.

Minister Shah, facing a backlash, publicly apologized, emphasizing his patriotism and familial military background, conceding any offence was unintentional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

