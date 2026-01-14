Left Menu

BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Tamil Culture

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suppressing Tamil voices. The BJP labeled Gandhi as a promoter of separatist politics, especially after his comments related to the alleged suppression of actor Vijay's film, stating they are baseless and divisive.

Updated: 14-01-2026 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suppressing the voice of the Tamil people. The party labeled Rahul Gandhi's remarks as 'extremely shameful and baseless' and claimed that they exemplified separatist politics in India.

Rahul Gandhi's assertions that the Centre attempted to block actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' were called divisive by BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Pawan during a press briefing. He urged Gandhi to refrain from engaging in divisive politics centered on region, language, and caste.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's efforts to promote Tamil culture nationally and internationally, the BJP spokesperson accused Gandhi of perpetuating an anti-national mindset through his comments, which they argued display a lack of sensitivity.

