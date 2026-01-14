Left Menu

France Heeds Trump's Remarks on Greenland Seriously

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu urged lawmakers to take U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Greenland seriously. The Trump administration's intentions are deemed significant, prompting France to announce the opening of a consulate in Greenland next month. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivered the announcement.

In a recent session at the lower house of parliament, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu underlined the seriousness of U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks concerning Greenland. Speaking to lawmakers, Lecornu emphasized the need to take the Trump administration's intentions at face value.

Lecornu stated, "It is clear that the Trump administration's intentions are serious and must now be taken very seriously; we must absolutely not underestimate the word of the American president." His remarks followed Trump's comments, which have stirred discussions about the geopolitical significance of Greenland.

Adding to the developments, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced France's decision to open a consulate in Greenland next month, in what appears to be a diplomatic move acknowledging the region's growing importance.

