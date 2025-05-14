Left Menu

SEBI Enhances Investor Protection with Updated Charter for RTAs

SEBI updates the Investor Charter for RTAs to enhance investor protection, promoting financial literacy and inclusion. The charter now includes provisions for Online Dispute Resolution and mandates RTAs to disseminate the information via websites and email. Transparency measures include monthly complaint disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:33 IST
SEBI Enhances Investor Protection with Updated Charter for RTAs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster investor protection and advance financial inclusion, SEBI has updated the Investor Charter for Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents (RTAs). This move aims to align with recent developments such as the Online Dispute Resolution platform and SCORES 2.0.

Under this new mandate, all RTAs must display the revised charter on their websites, email it to shareholders, and ensure its visible presence in their offices. Additionally, the Registrar Association of India (RAIN) is tasked with publishing the charter online.

The updated charter provides comprehensive details on the functions of RTAs, including essential services like KYC updates and corporate actions. It also emphasizes transparency by requiring monthly complaint data disclosures. These changes, effective immediately, build on the previous charter introduced in November 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025