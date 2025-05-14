SEBI Enhances Investor Protection with Updated Charter for RTAs

In an effort to bolster investor protection and advance financial inclusion, SEBI has updated the Investor Charter for Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents (RTAs). This move aims to align with recent developments such as the Online Dispute Resolution platform and SCORES 2.0.

Under this new mandate, all RTAs must display the revised charter on their websites, email it to shareholders, and ensure its visible presence in their offices. Additionally, the Registrar Association of India (RAIN) is tasked with publishing the charter online.

The updated charter provides comprehensive details on the functions of RTAs, including essential services like KYC updates and corporate actions. It also emphasizes transparency by requiring monthly complaint data disclosures. These changes, effective immediately, build on the previous charter introduced in November 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)