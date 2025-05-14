Muthoot Finance Soars with 22% Profit Increase in Q4

Muthoot Finance reported a remarkable 22% rise in consolidated profits, amounting to Rs 1,444 crore, for the March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 1,182 crore reported in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The company's standalone performance was equally impressive, seeing a 41% growth in net profit to Rs 1,479 crore. The gross assets under management (AUM) recorded a year-on-year growth of 41%, reaching Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

For the full fiscal year, Muthoot's consolidated profit after tax increased by 20% to Rs 5,352 crore, and its consolidated gross loan AUM surged by 37% to over Rs 1.22 lakh crore. The company attributes success to expanding its non-gold loan portfolio and accelerating digital initiatives, while maintaining adherence to regulatory guidelines and solid governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)