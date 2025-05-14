Left Menu

Akash Missile: India's Indigenous Defense Marvel and Cost-Effective Powerhouse

Scientist Prahlada Ramarao discusses the advanced features, strategic value, and affordability of India's Akash missile. Noted for its multi-target capability and high precision, the missile is a significant asset in India's defense arsenal, emphasizing indigenization and technological excellence at a reduced cost compared to foreign alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:25 IST
Akash Missile: India's Indigenous Defense Marvel and Cost-Effective Powerhouse
Scientist Prahlada Ramarao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, Scientist Prahlada Ramarao, credited as the mastermind behind India's Akash missile system, elaborated on the missile's advanced capabilities and strategic importance. The Akash missile system, renowned for its multi-target tracking ability, is engineered to destroy multiple targets with precision and accuracy.

Ramarao disclosed that the Akash missile could simultaneously engage up to 12 targets, including both manoeuvring and non-manoeuvring aircraft. The system is equipped with electronic warfare capabilities and is lauded for its high 'kill-probability' rate, ensuring decisive action against threats.

The indigenous production of the Akash missile underscores its affordability compared to foreign alternatives. According to Ramarao, this Make in India initiative provides substantial cost savings, being half the price of European systems while maintaining excellence. The system's components are manufactured locally, providing continued operational support and upgrades for India's armed forces.

In context, during Operation Sindoor, the Akash missile played a pivotal role in India's layered defense strategy. This operation marked a significant shift in military response tactics, focusing on asymmetric warfare and protecting civilian and military targets.

Operation Sindoor epitomized a turning point as India effectively integrated indigenously developed, high-tech systems into its defense framework. The operation not only highlighted tactical ingenuity but also marked a milestone in achieving technological self-reliance in defense endeavors, further solidifying the Akash missile's position as a cornerstone of India's air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025