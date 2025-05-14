Akash Missile: India's Indigenous Defense Marvel and Cost-Effective Powerhouse

In a recent interview, Scientist Prahlada Ramarao, credited as the mastermind behind India's Akash missile system, elaborated on the missile's advanced capabilities and strategic importance. The Akash missile system, renowned for its multi-target tracking ability, is engineered to destroy multiple targets with precision and accuracy.

Ramarao disclosed that the Akash missile could simultaneously engage up to 12 targets, including both manoeuvring and non-manoeuvring aircraft. The system is equipped with electronic warfare capabilities and is lauded for its high 'kill-probability' rate, ensuring decisive action against threats.

The indigenous production of the Akash missile underscores its affordability compared to foreign alternatives. According to Ramarao, this Make in India initiative provides substantial cost savings, being half the price of European systems while maintaining excellence. The system's components are manufactured locally, providing continued operational support and upgrades for India's armed forces.

In context, during Operation Sindoor, the Akash missile played a pivotal role in India's layered defense strategy. This operation marked a significant shift in military response tactics, focusing on asymmetric warfare and protecting civilian and military targets.

Operation Sindoor epitomized a turning point as India effectively integrated indigenously developed, high-tech systems into its defense framework. The operation not only highlighted tactical ingenuity but also marked a milestone in achieving technological self-reliance in defense endeavors, further solidifying the Akash missile's position as a cornerstone of India's air defense systems.

