Himachal CM Pledges Support for Underprivileged Amidst Advocacy Wins

Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, assured unwavering support to underprivileged communities, promising justice and livelihood security. Addressing a delegation of street vendors, he recounted how his government intervened post-election to restore their demolished 'Khokhas', signaling a commitment to humanitarian governance.

Hamirpur street vendors union express gratitude to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated his government's commitment to the welfare of underprivileged sections of society, according to the Himachal CMO's official statement on Wednesday. Sukhu emphasized that no one in the state should face unjust loss of livelihood, pledging relief and opportunities to those in need.

Speaking to representatives of the Street Vendors Union from Hamirpur at his official residence Oak-Over, the Chief Minister received heartfelt gratitude for his intervention in their issues. The delegation highlighted that their vending stalls, or 'Khokhas', had been arbitrarily demolished, stripping them of their livelihoods. They noted that previous appeals for help had gone unanswered.

Upon taking office, Sukhu extended comprehensive support, ensuring justice and stability for these families. His compassionate stance on their rehabilitation earned him appreciation, with political advisor Sunil Sharma stating that the CM is dedicated to making governmental welfare schemes accessible to society's marginalized. Several Congress leaders and representatives of the street vendors' Union were in attendance at the meeting.

