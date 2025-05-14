Himachal CM Stands Strong for Solan Development and Street Vendors' Rights

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged with a delegation from the Solan assembly constituency in Shimla on Wednesday, addressing various developmental demands for their region. Sukhu emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring no one loses their livelihood unjustly, reaffirming the government's dedication to providing relief and support to those in need.

During the meeting, which included Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, MLA Sudarshan Bablu, and Nardev Singh Kanwar, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the Chief Minister promised sympathetic consideration of the delegates' concerns.

In addition to local development discussions, the Chief Minister met with the Street Vendors Union from Hamirpur at his official residence, Oak-Over. He expressed gratitude for their recognition and support, assuring the union of the government's commitment to their welfare. The union highlighted unjust demolitions of their stalls, with Sukhu pledging to protect their livelihood and provide rehabilitation.

Political Advisor Sunil Sharma reinforced the Chief Minister's humanitarian approach, highlighting his dedication to ensuring welfare benefits reach marginalized communities. The event was attended by significant political figures including Chairman APMC Hamirpur Ajay Sharma and Congress leaders, further strengthening the Chief Minister's stance on political support and humanitarian policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)