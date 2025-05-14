Tragic Leap: Teenager's Fatal Fall Amid Academic Pressure

A tragic incident unfolded in Tata Primanti society, Sector 72, where a 17-year-old boy named Shaurya Sandilya took his life by jumping from the 15th floor, police sources confirmed.

The bright young student, who was in Class 12 at a private school in Sector 49, reportedly struggled with his CBSE exam results. He had anticipated a score of 90% but achieved 75%, leaving him deeply upset.

At the time of the incident, Shaurya's father was at work while his mother was at home. Following the sound of Shaurya's fall, locals alerted authorities. He was rushed to the hospital but tragically pronounced dead. Police stated that there was no pressure from his parents regarding his academic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)