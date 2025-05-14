The North-East Accelerates: Journey to Becoming India's Economic Powerhouse

Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressed journalists at a press conference in anticipation of the Rising North East Investor Summit, according to a press release by the Ministry of Development of North-East Region. The event included notable figures such as Minister of State for DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, and Secretary of the Ministry, Chanchal Kumar.

Union Minister Scindia opened the conference by welcoming attendees to the prelude of the North Eastern Investors Summit 2025, declaring the immense potential of the North Eastern regions. He referred to the eight states as 'Ashta Lakshmi,' pivotal to India's transformative growth, further emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to positioning these regions as central to India's developmental trajectory by 2047.

The Minister pointed out significant investment figures, highlighting that 10 percent of gross budgetary support amounts nearly one lakh crore annually. He elaborately described Northeastern India's evolution from a peripheral position to being central in India's economic framework, bolstered by investments in crucial sectors like health care, education, and infrastructure.

Scindia underscored the Northeast's role as a vibrant cultural and natural resources reservoir, aligning it as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia. He encouraged attendance at the summit, which promises prosperity not only for the Northeast but extends potential growth to Southeast Asia. Prime Minister Modi's participation highlights the summit's significance.

Secretary Chanchal Kumar presented investment opportunities across all Northeastern states, accentuating fruitful pre-summit activities that garnered investment proposals exceeding Rs. 1 lakh crore. In collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, over 75 countries' missions demonstrated interest in the region during a landmark Ambassadors' Meet, aiming to escalate the Northeast's investment ecosystem.

The summit signifies the culmination of diverse pre-summit strategies, emphasizing sectors such as Tourism, IT, and Education, further showcasing North East as an investment haven. The government envisions the region evolving into a global startup hub and a leader in tourism by 2047.

