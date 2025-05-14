Left Menu

Haryana's Battle Against Female Foeticide: Government Strengthens Efforts

Haryana strengthens its 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign against female foeticide. Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal directs district commissioners for tighter monitoring, involving inspections and action against illegal activities. The strategy includes increased community involvement, thorough investigations, and personalized support for pregnant women with female children.

A high-level meeting chaired by a senior Haryana government official on Wednesday sought to intensify efforts against female foeticide under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, directed district commissioners to prioritize curbing female foeticide across the state. District-level committees will now ensure better monitoring and coordination.

These measures include regular inspections, tackling illegal sale of abortion kits, and educating communities about gender equality. The campaign will also support pregnant women with female children more personally, ensuring there are no sex-selective practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

