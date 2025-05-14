Haryana's Battle Against Female Foeticide: Government Strengthens Efforts

A high-level meeting chaired by a senior Haryana government official on Wednesday sought to intensify efforts against female foeticide under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, directed district commissioners to prioritize curbing female foeticide across the state. District-level committees will now ensure better monitoring and coordination.

These measures include regular inspections, tackling illegal sale of abortion kits, and educating communities about gender equality. The campaign will also support pregnant women with female children more personally, ensuring there are no sex-selective practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)