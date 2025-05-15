Japan's Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Waters with the U.S.

Japan's leading trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is preparing for a potential trip to Washington next week for the third round of pivotal trade negotiations with the United States. Two insiders with direct knowledge revealed this to Reuters, highlighting a crucial phase in bilateral relations.

While the exact timing of Akazawa's visit remains contingent on the ongoing staff-level discussions between the two nations, Japan is considering various proposals to secure U.S. concessions. These may involve increasing imports of American corn and soy, fostering technical partnerships in shipbuilding, and revising standards for imported automobiles.

The primary focus for Japan, however, is attaining exemptions from U.S. tariffs on automobiles and auto parts—a critical concern for its export-driven economy. Previous talks between Akazawa and U.S. officials, including a meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on May 1, have yet to yield significant agreements, underscoring the stakes involved.

