Macron Calls for Synchronized Banking Regulations Across the Atlantic

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the importance of harmonizing European regulation with the United States and United Kingdom to prevent financing delays. As the EU plans to implement stricter Basel III rules in 2026, concerns grow about widening regulatory gaps affecting competition and regulatory arbitrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:32 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron urged for greater alignment between European regulations and those of the United States and United Kingdom, emphasizing this as a critical focus for the banking and insurance sectors. Speaking at JPMorgan's markets conference in Paris, Macron highlighted the risk of financing delays if synchronization is not achieved.

U.S. authorities are easing capital requirements, creating a wider regulatory gap as the EU aims to introduce substantial parts of the Basel III package in 2026, including stringent market risk guidelines. European banks are increasingly anxious about potential competition distortions and the possibility of regulatory arbitrage.

The Financial Times disclosed that Brussels is intensifying its efforts to integrate and expand capital markets throughout the EU, a key initiative under the leadership of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her second term.

