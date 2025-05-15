Left Menu

Supreme Court Warns Telangana Over Forest Restoration Delays

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to the Telangana government regarding the restoration of the Kancha Gachibowli forest, demanding a decision by July 23. It has threatened severe consequences, including imprisonment of officials, if the forest is not restored, citing significant deforestation during a long weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:12 IST
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a strong warning to the Telangana government concerning the restoration of the Kancha Gachibowli forest. The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the state's progress and set a deadline, urging authorities to make a decisive move by July 23 or face stringent repercussions.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih highlighted the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the state must either restore the lost forest cover or risk having officials submit to legal penalties. Justice Gavai cautioned that the unfettered felling of trees under the guise of a long weekend would not be tolerated.

Continuing its firm stance, the apex court directed the Telangana Wildlife Warden to take immediate steps to safeguard the wildlife jeopardized by deforestation in the 100-acre area. Additionally, the court made clear its expectation that no further trees be axed, warning officials of potential imprisonment in a temporary facility should state explanations fall short.

Amicus Curiae K Parameshwar noted the mortgaging of the land to a private entity amidst broader concerns about the area's development within Hyderabad's IT hub. Activists, including University of Hyderabad students, have protested the land's auction, advocating for its transfer to the university.

As the situation unfolds, the Supreme Court underscored personal accountability, tasking the Chief Secretary of Telangana with ensuring adherence to its orders to prevent punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

