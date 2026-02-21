Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Launches Youth-Focused Internship and Volunteer Programs

The Hyderabad Police has introduced Internship and Volunteer Engagement Programmes to boost institutional capacity while offering valuable opportunities for young students and citizens to aid city policing. The initiative focuses on engaging youth in policing, providing practical insights, and inviting professionals for specialized contributions.

The Hyderabad Police has rolled out an Internship and Volunteer Engagement Programme, designed to both enhance its institutional capacity and offer significant opportunities for local youngsters and citizens to engage with city policing.

This initiative aims to draw on the talents and academic skills of students under 25, allowing them to support modern policing strategies. Eligible students will be assigned to analytical, task-oriented, or research projects that align with departmental objectives, providing them with practical exposure.

The programme also invites experienced professionals for structured volunteer roles, contributing their technical expertise to foster innovation within the police department. The scheme is overseen by the SMIT Cell and supervised by the Commissioner of Police, V C Sajjanar.

