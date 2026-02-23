Tragic Collision in Hyderabad Claims Two Lives

In a tragic road accident on Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road No. 1, a motorcycle and a tanker collided on Monday morning, resulting in two fatalities. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard from Santosh Nagar Police Station moonlighting as a Rapido driver, and 20-year-old Akshita, the passenger.

The collision proved fatal for both riders, who were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital. The Banjara Hills Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A police official stated, "This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter. The deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination."

As the investigation continues, authorities are looking to piece together the events leading up to the accident, with further details awaited. (ANI)

