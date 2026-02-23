Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Hyderabad Claims Two Lives

A fatal collision occurred on Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road, involving a motorcycle and a tanker, leading to the deaths of a home guard and a young woman. The incident is under police investigation as authorities seek further information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:16 IST
Tragic Collision in Hyderabad Claims Two Lives
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident on Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road No. 1, a motorcycle and a tanker collided on Monday morning, resulting in two fatalities. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard from Santosh Nagar Police Station moonlighting as a Rapido driver, and 20-year-old Akshita, the passenger.

The collision proved fatal for both riders, who were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital. The Banjara Hills Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A police official stated, "This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter. The deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination."

As the investigation continues, authorities are looking to piece together the events leading up to the accident, with further details awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

 Global
2
TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

 India
3
Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: R...

 India
4
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026