Operation Black Forest: A Turning Tide Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi to assess the health of security personnel injured during a rigorous 21-day anti-Naxal operation along the Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. The mission, dubbed 'Operation Black Forest,' took place in the Karegutta Hills, bringing to a close a successful military campaign against Naxal forces.

During the operation, security forces faced challenging conditions, resulting in injuries to 18 personnel from various elite units, including the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force (STF), and District Reserve Guards (DRG). Despite the obstacles, all injured personnel have been reported to be out of danger and are receiving top-tier medical attention. Notably, the operation saw the dismantling of 214 Naxal hideouts and seizure of a significant cache of explosives and weaponry.

Karreguttalu Hill, once a strategic hub for major Naxal organizations, witnessed a significant shift of power following the operation. Home Minister Amit Shah praised the security forces, emphasizing that the waving tricolor represents the restoration of peace in an area once dominated by red terror. Building on this success, security forces continue to diminish Naxal influence, as evident in the dramatic reduction of Naxal-affected districts and incidents since 2014.

