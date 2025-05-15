Havana's Unending Darkness: Navigating Blackouts Amid Economic Strain

Daily blackouts, averaging four hours or more, have become the unsettling norm in Cuba's capital, Havana, highlighting a severe energy crisis that remains unresolved as the Caribbean summer intensifies.

Havana, a vital commercial hub and tourist destination on the island, has traditionally been spared the worst of nationwide outages. But this year, even the capital has succumbed, exacerbated by economic crisis and tightened U.S. sanctions.

While progress is underway with China-supported solar parks, the power cuts continue to dominate conversation, causing school and workplace closures and stalling economic growth. Residents brace for a long, challenging summer, with enduring blackouts taking a toll on daily living conditions.

