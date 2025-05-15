Left Menu

Havana's Unending Darkness: Navigating Blackouts Amid Economic Strain

Havana is enduring daily blackouts averaging four hours, caused by an unresolved energy crisis amid Cuba's economic struggles. These power outages, worsened by U.S. sanctions, create significant disruptions in daily life and economic activity. Despite efforts to implement solar energy solutions, residents remain braced for a challenging summer.

Updated: 15-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:31 IST
Havana's Unending Darkness: Navigating Blackouts Amid Economic Strain
Daily blackouts, averaging four hours or more, have become the unsettling norm in Cuba's capital, Havana, highlighting a severe energy crisis that remains unresolved as the Caribbean summer intensifies.

Havana, a vital commercial hub and tourist destination on the island, has traditionally been spared the worst of nationwide outages. But this year, even the capital has succumbed, exacerbated by economic crisis and tightened U.S. sanctions.

While progress is underway with China-supported solar parks, the power cuts continue to dominate conversation, causing school and workplace closures and stalling economic growth. Residents brace for a long, challenging summer, with enduring blackouts taking a toll on daily living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

