Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Stocks Slip as UnitedHealth Faces Probe and Trade Tensions Ease

U.S. stock futures dropped as enthusiasm over a U.S.-China trade pause faded. UnitedHealth's shares plummeted following a report of a DOJ investigation into Medicare fraud. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's comments, with economic data releases also anticipated. Walmart and Cisco made gains amidst mixed equity performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:08 IST
Turbulent Markets: Stocks Slip as UnitedHealth Faces Probe and Trade Tensions Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures declined on Thursday as excitement surrounding the U.S.-China tariff truce dissipated. UnitedHealth Group saw its shares tumble after a report of a Department of Justice investigation into the health insurer over potential Medicare fraud.

Traders are holding their breath for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, with expectations of steady interest rates after recent signals from several Fed officials. Investors are poised for key economic indicators, including producer prices, retail sales figures, and weekly jobless claims, due later today.

Meanwhile, Walmart's shares rose significantly after beating quarterly sales estimates, while Cisco Systems also gained following a positive earnings outlook. In contrast, many tech giants and oil producers experienced downturns, and President Trump's comments on the potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal further influenced market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025