Turbulent Markets: Stocks Slip as UnitedHealth Faces Probe and Trade Tensions Ease

U.S. stock index futures declined on Thursday as excitement surrounding the U.S.-China tariff truce dissipated. UnitedHealth Group saw its shares tumble after a report of a Department of Justice investigation into the health insurer over potential Medicare fraud.

Traders are holding their breath for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, with expectations of steady interest rates after recent signals from several Fed officials. Investors are poised for key economic indicators, including producer prices, retail sales figures, and weekly jobless claims, due later today.

Meanwhile, Walmart's shares rose significantly after beating quarterly sales estimates, while Cisco Systems also gained following a positive earnings outlook. In contrast, many tech giants and oil producers experienced downturns, and President Trump's comments on the potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal further influenced market sentiment.

