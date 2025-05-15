Left Menu

Nishant Kanodia Joins IFA Board Amid India's Agricultural Transformation

Nishant Kanodia, Chairman of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals, joins the Board of Directors of the International Fertilizer Association (IFA). His appointment highlights India's crucial role in global agriculture and food security. Matix leads with innovative solutions in crop nutrition, having a significant market share and impact in Eastern India.

Nishant Kanodia, the Promoter and Chairman of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the International Fertilizer Association (IFA). The announcement was made during the IFA Annual Conference 2025 in Monaco under the theme 'Investing in the Future of Food.'

IFA CEO Alzbeta Klein stated that Kanodia's induction reinforces the pivotal role India plays in global agriculture. With his visionary leadership, he is expected to drive IFA's mission of sustainable food systems worldwide. He joins at a time when India's agricultural sector has seen a transformation from mid-20th-century food scarcity to becoming a global staple producer.

Under Kanodia's leadership, Matix Fertilisers has become a market leader in Eastern India. The company, which achieved record production levels, continuously expands its portfolio with innovative agri-input solutions. Matix was recently honored with the Fertiliser Association of India's 'Best Production Performance' Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

