Karnataka Government Overhauls Bengaluru Governance Amidst New Initiatives

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has ushered in a new era for Bengaluru's administration by implementing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act. This landmark move replaces the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike with the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), effective immediately with the Governor's approval.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah elaborated on the transition: "The Greater Bengaluru Authority is now operational, superseding the BBMP. I shall serve as its Chairman." The initiative aims to enhance governance and may involve the establishment of three corporations within this new structure. Siddaramaiah also pledged government action to assist regions affected by heavy rainfall, promising necessary relief measures in response to recent flood damages.

In a separate development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced plans to establish an anti-communal task force within the state's police department. This task force is designed to address the rise in communal violence, functioning to maintain peace across Karnataka. Parameshwara emphasized the independent operational strategy for the districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, ensuring thorough investigations of past incidents and stringent actions against provocation, with no exceptions made for political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)