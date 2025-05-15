Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Minister Over Remarks on Colonel Qureshi

The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, dismissed a plea aimed at directing the Central and State governments to take action against Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah. The plea targeted the minister over controversial remarks allegedly made against Indian Army Colonel Sophia Qureshi.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, refused to entertain the plea and dismissed it promptly upon oral mention. The Chief Justice remarked that the court does not entertain cases merely for publicity, noting that the High Court had already taken suo motu cognisance of the issue.

The plea, presented by lawyer Narendra Mishra, sought disciplinary action against Shah and similar 'abusive persons.' The Bench had earlier criticized Shah's statements, urging him to exercise 'responsibility' in his public remarks, especially during heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)