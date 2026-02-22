Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Key Hub for 'Divyang' Sports

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlights Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a vital sports hub for specially-abled athletes, with a national festival inaugurated featuring 350 players from 25 teams. The event, influenced by PM Modi's 'divyang' initiative, promotes empowerment and recognition in line with cultural ethos.

Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Key Hub for 'Divyang' Sports
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is swiftly establishing itself as a crucial sports hub for specially-abled athletes, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. In a recent speech at the opening of the National Divyang Cricket Sports Festival, Yadav praised the state for producing athletes who excel at both national and international levels.

The festival features 350 players from 25 teams and is set to continue until February 26. Yadav emphasized the significance of the event, noting its role in empowering specially-abled athletes and aligning with Indian cultural values, as seen in the term 'divyang' introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The festival, organized by Kushabhau Thackeray Nyas in collaboration with the International Public Policy Research Centre, includes a unique 100-hour continuous cricket game, symbolizing a spirited attempt beyond record-setting aimed at strengthening community and willpower among participants.

