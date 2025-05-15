Left Menu

Turkish Apples Face Boycott in Gwalior Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Following Turkey's support for Pakistan during a recent diplomatic tension, fruit merchants in Gwalior, India, have boycotted Turkish apples. Local traders express their disapproval by opting for apples from Kashmir, South Africa, and the USA instead, citing national loyalty as the reason for the boycott.

Apples now being sourced from Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As diplomatic strains between India and Pakistan heighten, triggered by Turkey's support for Pakistan, the fallout has reverberated in the fruit markets of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Local traders have unified in a strong protest against Turkish apples, interpreting Turkey's stand as a betrayal.

The traders, reflecting national sentiment, have decisively boycotted produce from Turkey. One merchant explained that orders for Turkish apples have ceased and demand has vanished, making room for the rising popularity of Kashmir-grown apples and imports from South Africa and the USA.

A sizable contingent of 10-12 traders who once stocked Turkish apples have abandoned them entirely. Instead, they have shifted focus to alternate sources, highlighting a collective resolve against Turkey's perceived diplomatic transgression. As a consequence, local business remains unaffected, though traders are firm that only Turkey stands to lose economically in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

