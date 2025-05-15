Nearing the Brink: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Take Center Stage

President Donald Trump signaled that the U.S. is close to finalizing a nuclear deal with Iran, though crucial differences persist, particularly on sanctions and uranium enrichment. Trump, speaking during a Gulf tour, expressed preference for peaceful resolution, yet gaps remain, according to Iranian negotiators.

Recent talks in Oman between U.S. and Iranian officials aimed to resolve these issues, but no significant breakthrough occurred. Iranian leaders assert their right to enrich uranium and demand easing of sanctions imposed since 2018, when Trump exited the 2015 nuclear accord.

Despite public claims of progress, both sides maintain firm stances, with Iran prioritizing retention of certain enrichment rights and rejecting new U.S. terms unless sanctions relief is assured. The ongoing negotiations represent a critical juncture in U.S.-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)