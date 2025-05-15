MTB Shimla 2023: Pedaling Through Heritage and Adventure

This year's celebrated MTB Shimla, a premier mountain biking event, will occur from May 16 to 18. The annual event is organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) with support from Himachal Tourism and the Himachal Pradesh Government. The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will flag off the competition from Shimla's historic Ridge.

Participants, counting 100 cyclists from 28 cities and 20 states, will plunge into a demanding 120 km route, leading through scenic expanses like KufriChail Wildlife Sanctuary and Potters Hill Glen Reserve Forest. A 20 km heritage ride on May 16 in Shimla is a major highlight, aiming to spotlight the area's rich cultural legacy, natural splendor, and historical charms. The course is strategically designed to test the athletes' endurance and cycling expertise.

MTB Shimla, a hallmark event of Himachal Pradesh, has long been a catalyst for promoting cycling and ecotourism among youth. According to HASTPA founder Mohit Sood, the venture over the last two decades solidified the state's status as a leading adventure tourism destination. The event emphasizes the fusion of adventure with nature, inspiring young minds to embrace cycling and sustainable living.

(With inputs from agencies.)