Captain's Course Change Attempt Under Scrutiny in Maritime Collision Trial

The trial of Russian national Vladimir Motin, captain of the container ship Solong, is underway at the Old Bailey, London. Motin faces charges of gross negligence manslaughter following a fatal collision with the U.S. tanker Stena Immaculate off Britain's east coast last year.

Defense lawyer James Leonard contends that Motin attempted to manually change course to avoid the crash but was unsuccessful, emphasizing that if his intended actions had been executed, the collision would not have occurred. The body of Solong crew member Mark Pernia was never found and is presumed dead.

Prosecutor Tom Little argues Motin did "absolutely nothing" to prevent the collision, casting doubt on whether Motin's actions amounted to gross negligence. The jury is expected to deliberate on the extent of Motin's responsibility. The trial is set to conclude next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)