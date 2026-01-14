Left Menu

Captain's Course Change Attempt Under Scrutiny in Maritime Collision Trial

Russian captain Vladimir Motin stands trial for gross negligence manslaughter after the Solong collided with the Stena Immaculate off Britain's coast, attempting evasive action too late. His lawyer argues intent to avert the crash, disputing the level of negligence, while the prosecution claims Motin did nothing to prevent it.

The trial of Russian national Vladimir Motin, captain of the container ship Solong, is underway at the Old Bailey, London. Motin faces charges of gross negligence manslaughter following a fatal collision with the U.S. tanker Stena Immaculate off Britain's east coast last year.

Defense lawyer James Leonard contends that Motin attempted to manually change course to avoid the crash but was unsuccessful, emphasizing that if his intended actions had been executed, the collision would not have occurred. The body of Solong crew member Mark Pernia was never found and is presumed dead.

Prosecutor Tom Little argues Motin did "absolutely nothing" to prevent the collision, casting doubt on whether Motin's actions amounted to gross negligence. The jury is expected to deliberate on the extent of Motin's responsibility. The trial is set to conclude next month.

