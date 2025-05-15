Left Menu

Delhi Powers Ahead: Dominating India's EV Charging Scene

Delhi accounts for over 40% of India's total power consumption at EV charging stations, leading the nation significantly. Maharashtra follows with 25.2%, while states like Karnataka and Gujarat have lesser shares. The Central Electricity Authority report highlights the importance of this data for national energy planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:05 IST
Delhi Powers Ahead: Dominating India's EV Charging Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the national capital, Delhi, has been identified as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) power consumption in India, accounting for over 40% of the country's total from April 2024 to February 2025, as reported by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The comprehensive report, which analyzes data from the past year, places Delhi far ahead of other regions, with Maharashtra coming a distant second at 25.2%. Other contributors include Karnataka with 8.48% and Gujarat with 7.64%, while a combined group of states makes up the remaining 18.6%.

This data is critical for strategic planning in energy distribution and load forecasting across India, and significant strides have been made in Delhi to expand EV charging infrastructure, facilitated by the local power discom BSES.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025