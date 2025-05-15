Delhi Powers Ahead: Dominating India's EV Charging Scene

In a significant development, the national capital, Delhi, has been identified as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) power consumption in India, accounting for over 40% of the country's total from April 2024 to February 2025, as reported by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The comprehensive report, which analyzes data from the past year, places Delhi far ahead of other regions, with Maharashtra coming a distant second at 25.2%. Other contributors include Karnataka with 8.48% and Gujarat with 7.64%, while a combined group of states makes up the remaining 18.6%.

This data is critical for strategic planning in energy distribution and load forecasting across India, and significant strides have been made in Delhi to expand EV charging infrastructure, facilitated by the local power discom BSES.

(With inputs from agencies.)