Guwahati Battles Waterlogging: Minister's Urgent Desiltation Inspections Underway
Assam's Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, inspects desiltation works across Guwahati to combat severe waterlogging. The initiative involves Guwahati Municipal Corporation, metropolitan authorities, and the Public Works Department. Community feedback fuels both immediate action and long-term plans to address persistent flood-related issues, promising transparency and swift interventions.
In a proactive move to tackle waterlogging in Guwahati, Assam's Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, embarked on an exhaustive inspection tour of desiltation works on Thursday. The works, orchestrated by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in partnership with the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Public Works Department (PWD), aim to alleviate water-related woes in the region.
The ministerial visit traversed several flood-prone areas like Anil Nagar, PIBCO, Rukminigaon, and others, engaging with local residents to address their concerns. Mallabaruah pledged a mix of immediate and sustained solutions, highlighting the government's unwavering resolve to mitigate waterlogging and flood hazards through consistent response measures.
Emphasizing the urgency, the Minister stressed on reducing drainage times, with ongoing efforts aimed at cutting down water clearance duration to just one hour. While significant developments have occurred, some projects remain incomplete, with a deadline set for May 18. Mallabaruah underscored the significance of community-led monitoring committees to enhance transparency and bolster public involvement in this critical initiative.
