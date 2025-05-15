Tragic Intercommunal Clash Leaves 35 Dead in Chad

An intercommunal clash in Chad's Logone Occidental province left 35 people dead and six wounded, according to a government spokesperson. Such deadly conflicts are not uncommon in the Central African nation, typically arising between herders and local farmers who accuse herders of grazing animals on their lands.

The violent incident unfolded in a village on Wednesday, as confirmed by a government statement. Security forces swiftly responded, managing to bring the tension under control before further governmental support could be extended to the affected populace.

The rapid intervention by the authorities underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Chad's communities, where competition for land and resources frequently results in violent confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)