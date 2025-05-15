Left Menu

Modernizing India's Fisheries: Tech-driven Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized modernizing India's fisheries through smart harbours, drones for transport, and improved processing. Discussions included enhancing private sector investments and expanding deep-sea fishing and seafood exports. Strategies for boosting fish supply in landlocked areas and promoting seaweed usage were also considered.

Updated: 15-05-2025 21:41 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent need to modernize India's fisheries sector on Thursday, advocating the use of smart harbours and drones for effective transport and marketing of the catch.

During a comprehensive review meeting, he emphasized improving deep-sea fishing and seafood exports, urging healthier system functioning to optimize the supply chain.

Modi proposed using technology inspired by agro-tech to drive innovation in fish processing, packaging, and marketing, while suggesting strategic approaches to boost fish production in landlocked regions and explore seaweed applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

