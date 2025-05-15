Modernizing India's Fisheries: Tech-driven Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent need to modernize India's fisheries sector on Thursday, advocating the use of smart harbours and drones for effective transport and marketing of the catch.

During a comprehensive review meeting, he emphasized improving deep-sea fishing and seafood exports, urging healthier system functioning to optimize the supply chain.

Modi proposed using technology inspired by agro-tech to drive innovation in fish processing, packaging, and marketing, while suggesting strategic approaches to boost fish production in landlocked regions and explore seaweed applications.

