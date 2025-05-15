Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils Key Educational and Social Justice Initiatives in Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a temporary campus for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Athmallik on Thursday, and laid down the foundation stone for a permanent one in Haridanali village. Addressing the media, Pradhan emphasized Athmallik's educational prominence and strong agricultural base within the state.

Highlighting the demand for a Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pradhan noted that locals, including intellectuals and educationists, had long advocated for it. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the establishment of a school in Athmallik as one of the 85 new schools across India.

Pradhan also praised the Odisha government's decision to implement an 11.25% reservation for SEBC students in educational institutions. He criticized previous governments for inaction and applauded the BJP government for its commitment to social justice. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor's success and highlighted the recent test of the Bhargavastra missile system as a testimony to India's defense prowess.

