Tragic Bus Fire in Lucknow Claims Bihar Residents' Lives

A devastating bus fire in Lucknow resulted in the deaths of five Bihar residents, including two children. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed grief and announced financial aid for the families. Coordination with Uttar Pradesh authorities is underway to return the victims' bodies to their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:56 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conveyed his profound condolences following the tragic death of five Bihar residents in a bus accident near Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, during the early hours of Thursday. He has announced financial assistance for the families in mourning. The bus, traveling from Begusarai to Delhi, met with the calamity unexpectedly.

In a statement made on social media platform X, Chief Minister Kumar lamented the loss of life, noting, "It is distressing that five people from Bihar perished in a bus going from Begusarai to Delhi near Mohanlalganj in Lucknow." He also directed the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to liaise with the Uttar Pradesh government to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased's bodies to their hometowns. Moreover, he pledged two lakh rupees to the kin of each deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, offering prayers for the bereaved families' strength amidst this tragedy.

The tragic incident involved a fire breaking out in a private sleeper bus at Kisaan Path in Lucknow's Mohanlalganj, resulting in the death of five individuals, including two children. Lucknow South DCP Nipun Agarwal detailed that the Mohanlalganj Police Station was alerted to the bus fire originating from Begusarai, en route to Delhi. The surviving passengers, who were approximately 70 in total, are now being facilitated to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

