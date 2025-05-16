Left Menu

Shock and Tragedy: Father Allegedly Stabs 14-day-old Baby in Hyderabad

A 14-day-old infant was allegedly murdered by her father, Jagat, and discarded near a garbage dump in Hyderabad. The newborn's mother reported the crime, leading to his arrest. Jagat, originally from Nepal and working as a security guard, has not disclosed his motives. Police investigations are underway.

16-05-2025
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad when a 14-day-old baby girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her father. The body was then discarded near a local garbage dump, as reported by authorities.

Jagat, the accused, hails from Nepal and had been employed as a security guard at a Hyderabad apartment for a year. The police reported that Jagat committed the alleged murder in the early hours of the morning before attempting to dispose of the body.

The crime came to light after the infant's mother filed a complaint with the police. Jagat has been taken into custody, but he has yet to disclose any reasons behind the alleged act. The Golconda police continue to investigate the tragic incident as more details remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

