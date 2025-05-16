Farewell to Rolo: The Brave Canine Hero of CRPF's Anti-Naxal Operation

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bid a tearful goodbye to Rolo, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd and esteemed member of its elite canine squad, on Friday. Rolo fell victim to a tragic incident involving a swarm of bees during a critical anti-Naxal operation in the Karreguttalu hills, located at the junction of the Chhattisgarh and Telangana border.

Born on April 5, 2023, K9 Rolo was rigorously trained in infantry patrolling, explosive detection, and assault, before joining the CRPF's 228 Battalion in April 2024 for Anti-Naxal duties. During an intensive search operation, Rolo and the troops encountered an unexpected assault by bees. Despite efforts to shield her using a polythene sheet, the swarm infiltrated and attacked Rolo, who succumbed to anaphylactic shock from approximately 200 bee stings.

CRPF's Operation Black Forest, aimed at dismantling Naxal strongholds by March 2026, is one of their largest initiatives. Conducted between April 21 and May 11, the operation has so far neutralized 31 Naxals, carrying bounties amounting to Rs 1.72 crore. Rolo's sacrifice underscores the touching bravery and dedication of the canine unit in these perilous missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)