HSBC India Unveils Enhanced Rewards Marketplace for Seamless Loyalty Experience

HSBC India has launched its enhanced rewards program, the HSBC Rewards Marketplace, designed to elevate the rewards experience for customers with an expansive offering of over 20,000 options for real-time redemption.

The program features partnerships with 15 leading airlines and five global hotel chains, allowing credit card holders to redeem points for a myriad of rewards including vouchers, merchandise, airmiles, and hotel points through the HSBC Mobile Banking App.

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC India, emphasizes the brand's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity with this seamless, flexible rewards platform, which has been launched across 26 branches in 14 cities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)