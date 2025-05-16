Jubilant Pharmova Reports Major Turnaround in Profitability

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has successfully reversed its financial fortunes, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 151.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from the Rs 61.8 crore net loss posted in the same period last year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations surged to Rs 1,928.8 crore, compared to Rs 1,758.6 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rs 1,731.3 crore from the previous Rs 1,661.2 crore.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Jubilant Pharmova reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 836.3 crore, a remarkable improvement over the Rs 72.7 crore profit recorded in FY24. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)