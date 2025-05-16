Left Menu

CRPF Officer and Canine Hero Fall in Anti-Naxal Operations Amidst Unseen Perils

In Jharkhand's anti-Naxal operations, CRPF's M Probo Singh died from lightning, while three others were injured. In a parallel operation, a CRPF canine, Rolo, died from bee stings at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The two events highlight the unpredictable dangers faced by forces against Naxals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:12 IST
CRPF Officer and Canine Hero Fall in Anti-Naxal Operations Amidst Unseen Perils
Deceased M Probo Singh (Source-Chaibasa Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, CRPF's Second Commandant of the 26th Battalion, M Probo Singh, lost his life owing to a lightning strike, while three others sustained injuries, officials reported. Among the injured are CRPF's Assistant Commandant Subir Kumar Mandal and jawans Suresh Bhagat and Chandlal Hansda from Chaibasa Police.

In a related incident, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd named Rolo, part of CRPF's elite canine squad, was killed after a swarm of bees attacked during a major operation on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Rolo succumbed to anaphylactic shock from approximately 200 bee stings on April 27, 2025. CRPF mourned the loss of the canine hero.

Having been trained in vital skills such as patrolling, explosive detection, and assault, K9 Rolo was actively involved in 'Operation Black Forest', which aims to dismantle Naxal operations by March 26, 2026. The 21-day operation has effectively neutralized 31 Naxals with bounties totaling Rs 1.72 crore, highlighting the relentless pursuit by CRPF and state police.

Despite successful advancements, the deaths underscore the unforeseen dangers authorities combat in striving to eradicate Naxalism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025