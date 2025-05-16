CRPF Officer and Canine Hero Fall in Anti-Naxal Operations Amidst Unseen Perils

In a tragic turn of events during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, CRPF's Second Commandant of the 26th Battalion, M Probo Singh, lost his life owing to a lightning strike, while three others sustained injuries, officials reported. Among the injured are CRPF's Assistant Commandant Subir Kumar Mandal and jawans Suresh Bhagat and Chandlal Hansda from Chaibasa Police.

In a related incident, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd named Rolo, part of CRPF's elite canine squad, was killed after a swarm of bees attacked during a major operation on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Rolo succumbed to anaphylactic shock from approximately 200 bee stings on April 27, 2025. CRPF mourned the loss of the canine hero.

Having been trained in vital skills such as patrolling, explosive detection, and assault, K9 Rolo was actively involved in 'Operation Black Forest', which aims to dismantle Naxal operations by March 26, 2026. The 21-day operation has effectively neutralized 31 Naxals with bounties totaling Rs 1.72 crore, highlighting the relentless pursuit by CRPF and state police.

Despite successful advancements, the deaths underscore the unforeseen dangers authorities combat in striving to eradicate Naxalism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)