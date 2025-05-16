Left Menu

Billion-Dollar Deals: U.S. and Gulf Nations Forge New Economic Pathways

During his Middle East tour, U.S. President Donald Trump announced multibillion-dollar agreements between the U.S. and Gulf nations. These agreements span various sectors such as aviation, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure. Major companies involved include Boeing, ExxonMobil, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, reflecting deepening economic collaborations in oil-rich regions.

Updated: 16-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:42 IST
In a significant display of economic diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed deals worth hundreds of billions of dollars with Gulf nations during his Middle East tour. The agreements encompass sectors like aviation, artificial intelligence, and energy, suggesting stronger economic ties between the United States and this resource-rich region.

One of the major deals announced includes Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways commitment to purchase Boeing aircraft worth $14.5 billion. Meanwhile, key energy sector investments have been made by ExxonMobil and Occidental Petroleum, poised to invest $60 billion in UAE energy production.

In technology advancements, companies such as Nvidia and Qualcomm have planned expansions in AI infrastructure and processor development, underscoring the region's growing focus on futuristic technologies. These moves indicate a transformative era in U.S.-Gulf economic relations.

