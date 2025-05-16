Borosil Renewables Expands to Meet Growing Solar Glass Demand

Borosil Renewables has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to boost its production capacity by 600 tonnes per day. The initiative, estimated to cost Rs 950 crore, is driven by improved market dynamics following India's anti-dumping measures.

The company's facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, currently operates at 1,000 tonnes per day. Anticipating escalated demand due to new government policies, Borosil Renewables' board has sanctioned two new furnaces, each with a 300 TPD capacity.

With an emphasis on domestic growth, the expansion will be financed through a combination of equity, debt, and internal accruals. The move aligns with the government's five-year anti-dumping stance on solar glass imports, promoting home-grown manufacturing.

