Borosil Renewables Expands to Meet Growing Solar Glass Demand
Borosil Renewables has announced an expansion plan to increase its production capacity by 600 tonnes per day at a cost of Rs 950 crore. This decision comes amid favorable market conditions following the government's anti-dumping measures on solar glass imports from China and Vietnam, fostering domestic manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
Borosil Renewables has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to boost its production capacity by 600 tonnes per day. The initiative, estimated to cost Rs 950 crore, is driven by improved market dynamics following India's anti-dumping measures.
The company's facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, currently operates at 1,000 tonnes per day. Anticipating escalated demand due to new government policies, Borosil Renewables' board has sanctioned two new furnaces, each with a 300 TPD capacity.
With an emphasis on domestic growth, the expansion will be financed through a combination of equity, debt, and internal accruals. The move aligns with the government's five-year anti-dumping stance on solar glass imports, promoting home-grown manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shivpal Yadav Criticizes BJP's Inaction on PoK and Blasts Government Policies
India Shields Solar Industry with Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese, Vietnamese Glass
China Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin Imports
Malaysia Enforces Anti-Dumping Duties on PET Imports
Indian Steel Industry Seeks Anti-Dumping Relief Amid Import Surge