Left Menu

Borosil Renewables Expands to Meet Growing Solar Glass Demand

Borosil Renewables has announced an expansion plan to increase its production capacity by 600 tonnes per day at a cost of Rs 950 crore. This decision comes amid favorable market conditions following the government's anti-dumping measures on solar glass imports from China and Vietnam, fostering domestic manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:54 IST
Borosil Renewables Expands to Meet Growing Solar Glass Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Borosil Renewables has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to boost its production capacity by 600 tonnes per day. The initiative, estimated to cost Rs 950 crore, is driven by improved market dynamics following India's anti-dumping measures.

The company's facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, currently operates at 1,000 tonnes per day. Anticipating escalated demand due to new government policies, Borosil Renewables' board has sanctioned two new furnaces, each with a 300 TPD capacity.

With an emphasis on domestic growth, the expansion will be financed through a combination of equity, debt, and internal accruals. The move aligns with the government's five-year anti-dumping stance on solar glass imports, promoting home-grown manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025