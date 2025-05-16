Himachal CM Addresses Teachers' Demands and Celebrates Students' Success

In a series of crucial meetings, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday, engaged with representatives from the State Computer Teachers Association, led by President Suman Thakur, to understand their pressing demands. The CM acknowledged their concerns attentively, promising a considerate evaluation of their grievances.

Simultaneously, a delegation from the Himachal Pradesh Gram Rojgar Sevak Sangh presented their financial woes to the CM, highlighting irregular salary payments due to reduced central budget allocations. Chief Minister Sukhu assured the delegation of the state's commitment to tackling the issue, hinting at potential financial solutions such as a revolving fund.

On a related note, CM Sukhu extended hearty congratulations to the students who passed the Class 10th exams under the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. With a remarkably high pass rate of 79.8%, Sukhu applauded the students' hard work, attributing their success to the supportive roles of teachers and parents, while urging those who didn't meet the mark to persevere.

