Faith in Action: How One Woman and Her Church are Standing by Afghan Refugees
Kat Renfroe's journey from parish volunteer to services supervisor at a refugee office shows the profound impact of faith-based work. Despite policy changes under the Trump administration, Renfroe's dedication to Afghan refugees in Virginia highlights community resilience and ongoing support for displaced families amidst political upheaval.
Kat Renfroe first encountered the need for volunteer tutors for Afghan youth through her church bulletin. Her personal connection to Afghanistan through her husband's deployments spurred her to take action. Now, years later, she's deeply involved in refugee services.
Renfroe supervises the Fredericksburg migration and refugee services office. With recent immigration policy changes under the Trump administration, the resettlement work faces new challenges as federal funding dries up.
Despite these obstacles, Renfroe and her community in Virginia remain resolute. They offer continuous support to Afghan families, showing resilience and compassion in supporting displaced individuals, amidst perhaps paradoxical political sentiments within the region.
