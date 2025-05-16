Left Menu

Faith in Action: How One Woman and Her Church are Standing by Afghan Refugees

Kat Renfroe's journey from parish volunteer to services supervisor at a refugee office shows the profound impact of faith-based work. Despite policy changes under the Trump administration, Renfroe's dedication to Afghan refugees in Virginia highlights community resilience and ongoing support for displaced families amidst political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fredericksburg | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:40 IST
Faith in Action: How One Woman and Her Church are Standing by Afghan Refugees
  • Country:
  • United States

Kat Renfroe first encountered the need for volunteer tutors for Afghan youth through her church bulletin. Her personal connection to Afghanistan through her husband's deployments spurred her to take action. Now, years later, she's deeply involved in refugee services.

Renfroe supervises the Fredericksburg migration and refugee services office. With recent immigration policy changes under the Trump administration, the resettlement work faces new challenges as federal funding dries up.

Despite these obstacles, Renfroe and her community in Virginia remain resolute. They offer continuous support to Afghan families, showing resilience and compassion in supporting displaced individuals, amidst perhaps paradoxical political sentiments within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025