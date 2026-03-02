Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

An unmanned drone has caused limited damage at the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus, according to a government spokesperson. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Monday.

Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis revealed that various channels indicated a drone strike, though details such as the drone's origin and the extent of the damage remain undisclosed.

In response, Cypriot authorities have activated security protocols, collaborating with the UK and its military bases on the island. This incident follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's declaration of UK support for US actions against Iran.