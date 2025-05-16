Miss World 2025 Contestants Highlight Hyderabad's Medical Tourism at AIG Hospitals

On Friday, contestants of the Miss World 2025 pageant attended a medical tourism event at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, marking a significant moment in the 72nd Miss World Festival.

The event at Gachibowli featured 25 contestants from the Africa Group alongside doctors and psychologists from other regions. Traditional Telangana hospitality greeted them with a red carpet reception, rose petal showers, and a live shehnai performance. Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, highlighted the institution's legacy and introduced the participants to the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities.

The contestants toured various healthcare departments including Endoscopy Suites and AI Experience Centre, led by senior medical professionals. Dr. Reddy conducted a talk on 'The Future of Healthcare,' complemented by Dr. Christina Z Chongthu's presentation on Telangana's public health initiatives. Dr. Reddy emphasized Hyderabad's role as a beacon of medical excellence, with international attention being drawn through the Miss World event.

Julia Morley CBE, Miss World Organisation Chairman, expressed delight in highlighting Hyderabad's healthcare advancements. She noted the event's impact on contestants like doctors and psychology students, who gain valuable insights to share globally.

Hyderabad's medical tourism has flourished, seeing foreign patient arrivals more than double over a decade. Telangana hosted 1.55 lakh medical tourists in 2024, driven by strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure. Under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership, Telangana is emerging as a premier global health destination.

Through this pioneering Medical Tourism Introduction Programme, Hyderabad positions itself at the crossroads of innovation and cultural vibrancy, setting a new precedent for global healthcare diplomacy.

